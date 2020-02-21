Three students test positive for mumps

The same number of students tested positive for the disease in Fall 2019.

Three Temple students have tested positive for mumps this semester, though none are still contagious, according to an email sent by Mark Denys, the director of Student Health Services, to Temple students, faculty and staff Friday.

Student Health Services is not aware of any cases of mumps that are contagious, Denys wrote.

“I want to emphasize that right now, the number of positive cases is low,” he wrote. “We are working closely with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to monitor this situation and will provide updates as needed.”

The update comes close to a year after the university announced that several students had tested positive for mumps, triggering an outbreak that infected 186 Temple students in total during Spring 2019.

Denys told The Temple News that three students had also tested positive for the mumps in Fall 2019. No students reported contracting it during the summer, The Temple News reported.

Mumps produces similar symptoms to the flu, including tender, swollen glands below the ear and along the jawline and neck, headaches and fever-like symptoms, according to an FAQ published by the university.

Any student who has questions about the mumps or is experiencing symptoms should contact Student Health Services at StudentHealth@temple.edu.

