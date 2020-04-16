Three Temple men’s basketball players earn Big 5 honors

Quinton Rose and Nate Pierre-Louis were named to the All-Big 5 First Team and the All-Big 5 Second Team respectively while Alani Moore II was named the Most Improved Player.

Three Temple University men’s basketball players earned Philadelphia Big 5 honors for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday, according to a press release.



Senior guards Quinton Rose and Alani Moore II and junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis all received Big 5 honors. Rose was selected to the All-Big 5 First Team and Pierre-Louis was selected to the All-Big 5 Second Team. Moore was named the most improved player in the Big 5. Rose, Pierre-Louis and Moore were the only Temple players to play in all 31 games this season.



Rose was selected to the first team along with Villanova junior guard Collin Gillespie, Villanova sophomore forward Saddiq Bey, Penn senior forward AJ Brodeur and Saint Joseph’s redshirt-junior guard Ryan Daly. Bey was named the conference’s player of the year.



Rose led the Owls with 16.4 points per game, 3.5 assists per game and 2.0 steals per game.



Pierre-Louis was selected to the second team along with Villanova freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova junior forward Jermaine Samuels, Penn senior guard Devon Goodman and La Salle junior guard David Beatty.



Pierre-Louis was second on the Owls with 10.9 points per game, 3.1 assists per game and 1.8 steals per game and led the Owls with 8.5 rebounds per game.



Moore was named the most improved player in the conference finishing this season with a career-high 8.4 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game and 1.3 steals per game. Last season, Moore averaged just 4.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in 32 games off the bench.



Villanova coach Jay Wright was named coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to a 4-0 record in the Big 5.

