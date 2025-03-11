Three Temple players to watch in men’s AAC tournament

Here’s who needs to perform at their highest level for the Owls to make it past the first game of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

For the first half of the season, Temple (17-14, 9-9 American Athletic Conference) was firmly in the mix for a top-four seed in the AAC tournament. But they quickly fell off and took a dip in the standings during the tail end of the regular season to fall to the No. 7 seed.

Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. has missed eight of the Owls’ last nine games with a toe injury and they have lost five of those games without the nation’s fourth-leading scorer. To make matters worse, the team’s primary ball handler, guard Quante Berry, has struggled without Mashburn which has forced other players to step up.

“We’re a deep team and our guys know you have to play well to get minutes,” said head coach Adam Fisher. “You gotta defend, you gotta rebound. It’s not always the stat sheet stuff, it’s other things that we look at or we lock in when we go in the game. When your number’s called, you gotta be ready.”

With Mashburn’s status still day-to-day and Berry’s performance shaky in the absence of the veteran guard, here are some players who need to step up if the Owls want to make another unexpected run in the conference tournament.

Steve Settle III

Settle is Temple’s most consistent and reliable forward, but his abilities don’t stop in the paint. Being in his fifth year, he brings experience to a young roster and is beneficial anywhere on the court.

Settle is third on the team in scoring, averaging 12.3 points per game while being a threat both down low and from beyond the arc. He shoots 42% from three-point range which forces opponents’ defenses to stay spaced.

“I have so much confidence with [Settle], no matter if he’s 0-5 [from the field] or 5-5, it doesn’t matter,” Mashburn said. “I see him put in the work every single day and he’s a terrific player. He’s really a key piece for us and him being an older guy, I can trust him with anything.”

Temple’s defense has struggled immensely this season with most of its troubles coming from the frontcourt. The Owls’ big men typically get in foul trouble quickly but Settle has been the most disciplined of the group. He needs to continue to play clean defense so that he’s not forced to sit for long periods of time.

The forward is also crucial on the glass, leading the team with 6.2 rebounds per contest. If Settle continues the strong all-around performance that he typically plays with, he will be a crucial piece of the Owls’ postseason run.

Zion Stanford

Stanford has stepped up this year when Temple has needed a scorer. The guard averages 13 points on 46% shooting from the field this season, only below Mashburn. He’s broken out of his shell recently and scored at least 17 points in four of the last five games.

Stanford can shoot from anywhere on the court while also being able to put his head down and get to the basket. He has been helpful when the frontcourt gets in foul trouble as he stands at 6-foot, 6-inches and can guard any position. Stanford needs to continue putting up shots and making efficient passes to help his team as much as he can in the tournament.

“Just keeping a next man up mentality, that’s what I focus on,” Stanford said. “Players on your team may get injured or may get sick or some things like that. There’s always that trust in your work, being ready when your number is called.”

Aiden Tobiason

Despite only being a freshman, Tobiason has earned significant minutes and become reliable on the court. He has consistently been a bright spot in the Owls’ struggling defense and brings a spark of energy every time he checks into games.

Tobiason is constantly moving on offense which keeps lanes open to get to the basket and he’s always ready to step in to help on defense. He has taken whatever role Temple needs and he has been especially crucial without Mashburn and Berry.

The guard has scored double figures in four of the games Mashburn was out, showing his ability to get points despite not taking many shots. Tobiason has also led the offense when Berry is underperforming and has looked composed while doing so. Heading into the tournament, he needs to be confident in his offensive abilities and play strong defense.

“[Tobiason’s] now proven ‘I can do this,’” Fisher said. “So he’s got to keep doing those things while doing all the little things and then just continue on this right path each game and each day getting better.”