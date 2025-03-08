Three Temple players to watch in women’s AAC tournament

Here’s who needs to perform at their highest for Temple Women’s Basketball to capture the AAC Championship.

At the beginning of the season, Temple (19-10, 13-5 American Athletic Conference) was projected to finish eighth in the conference just a year removed from a share of a regular season title. The Owls used the underwhelming ranking as motivation and surpassed preseason expectations, earning a double bye in the AAC tournament for the second straight year as the fourth seed.

The Owls ended the season on a six-game win streak, relying on strong defense and their “equal opportunity offense.” Six Owls averaged six or more points through a fast-paced attack reliant on forcing turnovers and scoring in transition.

Temple’s defense has excelled at creating takeaways, forcing 19 per game, second in the AAC. The Owls have also protected the ball well on the offensive side and finished the season with a turnover margin of +3.48, the best mark in the conference.

“We make it hard to double or triple-team players,” said head coach Diane Richardson. “We’ve got some shooters, so it’s going to be hard to key in on [Tiarra East] or [Tarriyonna Gary] because you’ve got [Kaylah Turner], you got [Jaleesa Molina], all these different people scoring. So I think it’s going to be key in teams playing us right.”

Richardson and her team have said since the beginning of the season their sights are set on an AAC Championship and earning a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Temple was one game away from a championship berth last season and retooled its roster to achieve that goal in 2025.

Here’s who needs to make a significant impact during the AAC tournament for that to happen.

Tiarra East

East is the Owls’ leading scorer, averaging 14 points per game and earning first-team AAC in the process. However, she struggled with efficiency on offense throughout much of conference play. The guard rediscovered her scoring touch to close out the regular season, scoring 21 points against Memphis on Feb. 25, a career-high 33 points against Rice on Feb. 28, and 18 points against Charlotte on March 4. The Owls will need to see East carry her scoring momentum to Fort Worth.

Even when East’s shots aren’t falling, she provides value with her defensive prowess and leadership. She finished third on the team in rebounds with 144 and fourth in steals with 36. There’s a chance that she will find her footing on offense, so teams will gameplan for her, which gives her teammates more opportunities.

“We go as she goes,” Richardson said. “Even if she’s not scoring, she’s still leading and she’s still playing tough defense. Even though she’s not scoring, she’s still intimidating other teams. Her presence just fills a void for us.”

This season will be East’s fourth go around in the AAC tournament, where she has won just a single game. By finding good shots on the offensive end and continuing to lead Temple’s defensive efforts, East can guide the Owls on a deep run in the tournament.

Kaylah Turner

The Alabama A&M transfer and reigning SWAC Freshman of the Year came to Temple expecting to fit right into the Owls’ rotation. Turner did just that, averaging 10 points per game en route to earning AAC Sixth Player of the Year.

Turner became a spark plug off the bench for Richardson due to her speed and ability to create space for open jump shots. The sophomore utilized those attributes and shot 41% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

“Kaylah Turner gives us a whole different look with speed when she comes in,” Richardson said.

Turner has been crucial for the Owls by giving the team a fix when they are enduring scoring droughts. She will play a critical role in the Owls’ rotation by using her offensive skills to ensure there isn’t a drop-off when the starting lineup is resting or if East is struggling.

Savannah Curry

Curry played in all 29 games for Temple this season and scored a season-high 12 points against Georgetown on Nov. 19, but her biggest contribution is on defense. Curry’s length is effective in disrupting passing lanes, forcing steals and getting the Owls out in transition.

Curry’s playing time has increased throughout the course of the season as she was put into the lineup more by the bulk of conference play. She has been able to bring energy that gives the team the spark it needs to make a surge in games. Curry is another player who’s expected to make an impact off the bench on the defensive end, along with having the potential to knock down shots.

“She’s like an energy booster,” said guard Tarriyonna Gary. “A person we know can hit a big shot when we need a change in the game. For example, when we go on a run where we aren’t hitting shots or not playing good defensively, she always comes in and tries to fill those roles by being a good defensive pest or just being a scorer.”