Three Temple students assaulted by “unsupervised” minors on campus

Two students required medical attention after the crowd became disorderly Saturday night.

Three Temple students were assaulted on campus by a group of minors who gathered at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue Saturday night, wrote Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin and Vice President for Student Affairs Jodi Bailey Accavallo in a message to the Temple community early Sunday morning.

Two students required medical attention to evaluate their injuries and another was pushed to the ground but did not need any assistance, according to the email.

One reported assault occurred near Temple Towers on North 12th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, and the other incident occurred at North 12th and Montgomery Streets. The Department of Public Safety has not yet identified the assaulters.

“Incidents like tonight’s are unacceptable,” Griffin and Accavallo wrote. “While we had no advance warning of tonight’s gathering, TUDPS has been in regular contact with PPD regarding planned and unannounced juvenile gatherings.”

Children and teenagers often gather in large groups around Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, and many of them had no K-12 school this week for the Philadelphia School District’s spring break, Griffin and Accavallo wrote.

A TUalert was sent out around 8:35 p.m. Saturday that notified students and the community of a large gathering at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. A second TUalert stating the area was all clear was sent at 10:30 p.m.

Arrests were made throughout the evening as the crowd became disorderly, Griffin and Accavallo wrote.

The Philadelphia Police Department is leading the investigation, with TUDPS providing assistance.