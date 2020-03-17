Three Temple students test positive for COVID-19

The students all had traveled to Spain, which currently has more than 11,000 cases of the virus.

Two Temple University students who traveled to Spain tested positive COVID-19, a strain of the coronavirus, said Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university.

There are now three confirmed cases affiliated with Temple.

The students are all at home and are doing well, Betzner said. Health authorities have contacted anyone who has had close contact with them.

The university announced Saturday that a student who had traveled to Spain on Spring Break had tested positive for the virus, The Temple News reported.

Spain has reported more than 11,000 cases of COVID-19, according to its ministry of health.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Symptoms of COVID-19 include a high fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that symptoms can be mild or severe and appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the disease.

