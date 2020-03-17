Three Temple students test positive for COVID-19

Two Temple University students who traveled to Spain tested positive COVID-19, a strain of the coronavirus, said Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university.
There are now three confirmed cases affiliated with Temple.
The students are all at home and are doing well, Betzner said. Health authorities have contacted anyone who has had close contact with them.
The university announced Saturday that a student who had traveled to Spain on Spring Break had tested positive for the virus, The Temple News reported.
Spain has reported more than 11,000 cases of COVID-19, according to its ministry of health.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a high fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that symptoms can be mild or severe and appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the disease.
What to do if you are sick?
Stay home, avoid public areas and avoid public transportation if you feel sick. You should isolate yourself from people as much as possible and limit contact with pets and animals. You should call your doctor and schedule an apointment before visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care, etc. You or your doctor should alert a health department of your illness.
If you are sick, you should wear a facemask around other people. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.
