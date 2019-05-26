Thursday night shooting leaves one man dead

A woman also remains in critical condition after being shot twice on Diamond Street near 16th

A man died and a woman remains in critical condition after a shooting on Diamond Street near 16th Thursday night.



The man, 24, was shot multiple times in the torso. The woman, 35, was shot twice in the abdomen around 9.30 p.m., wrote Charlie Leone, director of Campus Safety Services. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital.



No suspect has been apprehended, Leone wrote. A weapon was not recovered at the scene.



Neither the man or woman are affiliated with Temple, Leone wrote.

Temple police continue to work with the Philadelphia police.