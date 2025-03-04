Tobiason stepping into important late-season role

When guard Aiden Tobiason was deciding where he wanted to go to college, he had offers that guaranteed him a spot in the starting lineup right away. But his love for the game made him unable to settle. He wanted to go to a school where he was going to be challenged and pushed to be better every day — and Temple was the right fit.

Head coach Adam Fisher had a deep roster entering the season and told Tobiason during the recruiting process that he would probably have to redshirt. Tobiason was content with learning from the sidelines instead of the court and only saw a combined seven minutes in the first seven games of the season.

The mental battle of not being in the rotation was tough for Tobiason and he even admitted to losing a little love for the sport. However, he looked back at all the memories he made and how far he had come on the hardwood and knew he couldn’t quit.

Tobiason was given an opportunity to show the work he put in during Temple’s game against Villanova on Dec. 7, 2024 and he did not waste it. He’s been in the starting lineup ever since and hasn’t looked back.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy right away,” Tobiason said. “I had that mindset going in, where I’m like, ‘okay, I know I’m gonna be challenged every day and I’m gonna start from the bottom, I’m gonna have to work my way up.’ So I knew that and going into this I knew I had to work.”

The need to work hit almost immediately when Tobiason struggled to pick up Temple’s defensive concepts during the preseason. The freshman was committed to developing his skills so he put in the work and now prides himself in his ability to lock down opposing players. Tobiason quickly discovered his love for playing defense and has been a bright spot for the Owls’ struggling unit.

“My favorite thing to do is play defense,” Tobiason said. “Even though we’re not, as a team, that good at defense statistically, that’s one of my favorite things to do. I just love stopping somebody in their tracks, I just love [messing] something up, just ruining something, I just love doing that.”

Tobiason got past his defensive struggles once he realized he needed to put in more effort. He defended his best offensive teammates in practice like guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Shane Dezonie. Tobiason always kept his head high and constantly asked himself how he could fix his mistakes.

Whether it’s staying after practice to put up extra shots or watching extra film and asking questions, Tobiason is always working on his game, Fisher said. Tobiason understands the speed of college basketball more with every game and his fast-paced workouts help him prepare for that.

Tobiason only averages three shot attempts per game but is shooting 45% from the field. He’s always benefiting the team in some way even though he doesn’t spend most of his time on the court getting buckets.

There is also a spike of energy anytime Tobiason steps on the court. His goal is to make energy-shifting and game-winning plays so he is always in the right spot and hustles everywhere. He communicates on defense and puts in the effort to go for rebounds and steals. Fisher has explained that he does the little things to help winning that don’t necessarily show up on the box scores.

“The beauty about him is it doesn’t matter if he’s making or missing shots or how many shots he shoots, he’s still gonna play the game the right way,” said assistant coach Chris Clark. “He’s still gonna defend, still gonna rebound the best he can. He’s gonna make the right decisions with the ball. So I think for him, we want him to get more shots, but he’s got to learn how to do that. But at the same time, it doesn’t take away from what he’s doing in other areas.”

Tobiason prides himself on always trying to do what is best for the team. When the Owls were without the third leading scorer in the country in Mashburn during their game against South Florida on Feb. 6, Tobiason stepped up.

The guard realized they were lacking their main source of offense and scored a then conference-high 14 points. He continued to have dominant performances and followed it up by matching his career-high 18 points against No. 17 Memphis on Feb. 9 on perfect shooting.

Tobiason’s confidence has grown since he first stepped on North Broad Street and it was evident in Temple’s game against Charlotte on Feb. 19. The freshman looked like a leader when the Owls were struggling. He feels support from his coaches and teammates and the belief they have in him is what has allowed him to step into his role.

“He’s just being comfortable, being very confident in his game and not only in his game but just off the court,” Dezonie said. “He’s not acting like a freshman anymore, in my eyes, he looks like a sophomore. He’s just playing above his age, above his grade right now. He’s looking more polished, he’s better and making shots. He’s heading in the right direction and it’s gonna be a bright future for him.”