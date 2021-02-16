Tracking COVID-19 vaccinations in North Central

There have been 11,153 COVID-19 vaccines administered in ZIP codes 19121 and 19122.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently being distributed to Philadelphia residents who qualify under the city’s guidelines based on age, occupation and medical history.

The two available vaccines, developed by Moderna and Pfizer, use mRNA technology to help make antibodies against COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Due to limited supply, the city is using a phased approach in its distribution that prioritizes “populations at high-risk of acquiring infection, transmitting infection to vulnerable persons, or suffering severe consequences of infection,” according to the department.

Philadelphia is currently administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents and workers, and Phase 1B, which includes first responders and people 75 and older, The Temple News reported.

Date1912119122
2/15/202114639690
2/11/202114059560
2/10/202113959329
2/9/202113609130
2/8/202113409043
2/7/202113088954

DateFirst DoseSecond Dose
2/15/202115194671949
2/11/202113809562573
2/10/202113414858477
2/9/202112912154858
2/8/202112573254482
2/7/202112125050511
2/6/2021121131
2/5/2021119801
2/4/2021116498
2/3/2021111843
2/2/2021108834
2/1/2021106116
1/31/2021105329
1/30/2021104253
1/29/2021103241
1/28/2021100991
1/27/202197875
1/26/202195810
1/25/202193822
1/24/202191730
1/23/202191290
1/22/202188712
1/21/202185872
1/20/202183436
1/19/202180352
1/18/202176618
1/17/202175453
1/16/202174624
1/15/202170954
1/14/202165329
1/13/202160695
1/12/202156026
1/11/202152372
1/10/202150303
1/9/202149669
1/8/202146655
1/7/202141797
1/6/202138435
1/5/202135389
1/4/202131771
1/3/202129683
1/2/202129173
1/1/202128992
12/31/202028991
12/30/202027699
12/29/202023907
12/28/202020523
12/27/202017259
12/26/202016333
12/25/202015694
12/24/202015694
12/23/202015147
12/22/202012918
12/21/202010517
12/20/20208135
12/19/20207452
12/18/20206145
12/17/20203022
12/16/20201212
*