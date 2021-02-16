Tracking COVID-19 vaccinations in North Central

Updated at 5:10 p.m. on 2/16
COVID-19 vaccines are currently being distributed to Philadelphia residents who qualify under the city’s guidelines based on age, occupation and medical history.
The two available vaccines, developed by Moderna and Pfizer, use mRNA technology to help make antibodies against COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
Due to limited supply, the city is using a phased approach in its distribution that prioritizes “populations at high-risk of acquiring infection, transmitting infection to vulnerable persons, or suffering severe consequences of infection,” according to the department.
Philadelphia is currently administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents and workers, and Phase 1B, which includes first responders and people 75 and older, The Temple News reported.
|Date
|19121
|19122
|2/15/2021
|1463
|9690
|2/11/2021
|1405
|9560
|2/10/2021
|1395
|9329
|2/9/2021
|1360
|9130
|2/8/2021
|1340
|9043
|2/7/2021
|1308
|8954
|Date
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|2/15/2021
|151946
|71949
|2/11/2021
|138095
|62573
|2/10/2021
|134148
|58477
|2/9/2021
|129121
|54858
|2/8/2021
|125732
|54482
|2/7/2021
|121250
|50511
|2/6/2021
|121131
|2/5/2021
|119801
|2/4/2021
|116498
|2/3/2021
|111843
|2/2/2021
|108834
|2/1/2021
|106116
|1/31/2021
|105329
|1/30/2021
|104253
|1/29/2021
|103241
|1/28/2021
|100991
|1/27/2021
|97875
|1/26/2021
|95810
|1/25/2021
|93822
|1/24/2021
|91730
|1/23/2021
|91290
|1/22/2021
|88712
|1/21/2021
|85872
|1/20/2021
|83436
|1/19/2021
|80352
|1/18/2021
|76618
|1/17/2021
|75453
|1/16/2021
|74624
|1/15/2021
|70954
|1/14/2021
|65329
|1/13/2021
|60695
|1/12/2021
|56026
|1/11/2021
|52372
|1/10/2021
|50303
|1/9/2021
|49669
|1/8/2021
|46655
|1/7/2021
|41797
|1/6/2021
|38435
|1/5/2021
|35389
|1/4/2021
|31771
|1/3/2021
|29683
|1/2/2021
|29173
|1/1/2021
|28992
|12/31/2020
|28991
|12/30/2020
|27699
|12/29/2020
|23907
|12/28/2020
|20523
|12/27/2020
|17259
|12/26/2020
|16333
|12/25/2020
|15694
|12/24/2020
|15694
|12/23/2020
|15147
|12/22/2020
|12918
|12/21/2020
|10517
|12/20/2020
|8135
|12/19/2020
|7452
|12/18/2020
|6145
|12/17/2020
|3022
|12/16/2020
|1212
