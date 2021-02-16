Tracking COVID-19 vaccinations in North Central

There have been 11,153 COVID-19 vaccines administered in ZIP codes 19121 and 19122.

Updated at 5:10 p.m. on 2/16

COVID-19 vaccines are currently being distributed to Philadelphia residents who qualify under the city’s guidelines based on age, occupation and medical history.

The two available vaccines, developed by Moderna and Pfizer, use mRNA technology to help make antibodies against COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Due to limited supply, the city is using a phased approach in its distribution that prioritizes “populations at high-risk of acquiring infection, transmitting infection to vulnerable persons, or suffering severe consequences of infection,” according to the department.

Philadelphia is currently administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents and workers, and Phase 1B, which includes first responders and people 75 and older, The Temple News reported.

Date 19121 19122 2/15/2021 1463 9690 2/11/2021 1405 9560 2/10/2021 1395 9329 2/9/2021 1360 9130 2/8/2021 1340 9043 2/7/2021 1308 8954