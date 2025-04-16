Trojan’s playing experience guiding successful coaching tenure

Temple Lacrosse assistant coach Liz Trojan has used her skills as a former player at Villanova to help elevate the Owls’ offense.

When Liz Trojan was in the second grade, lacrosse started to grow popular in her hometown of Suffern, New York. So much so that she and her friends decided to pick up a lacrosse stick to see what the hype was all about.

Trojan immediately fell in love with the sport and began to dream about playing at the next level.

Trojan chose to play for Villanova after her decorated high school career. She blossomed into a star for the Wildcats as a four-year contributor from 2017-20 and earned a First Team All-Big East selection in 2019. She even scored her 100th and final career goal against Temple in 2020.

Trojan was hit with adversity to close her career while finding success on the field. The COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended her senior season, but she got the opportunity to stay at Villanova for an extra year once NCAA sporting events resumed in 2021. However, Trojan never got to play again after tearing her Achilles tendon just before the season opener.

“My coaches ended up giving me a different type of role as a student assistant, so I was able to take on that different type of leadership,” Trojan said. “That led me to where I am today.”

Trojan is in her fourth season as an assistant coach at Temple and her journey has been unlike any other. From establishing herself as a force on the field to COVID-19 challenges and injuries, Trojan is now helping guide the Owls from the sidelines as she grows as a coach.

Former Villanova Lacrosse head coach Julie Young witnessed Trojan become one of the best offensive options on the team during her time as a player and saw coaching potential in her right away. Young played on the United States National team with Temple head coach Bonnie Rosen and helped Trojan get her foot in the door when she noticed the Owls were looking for an assistant coach.

“We had an opening in our staff and I was trying to find the right person,” Rosen said. “It’s amazing how things come full circle. Julie reached out and said ‘I really think Liz might be a great coach for you. I know she’s young, but she’s super mature; players love her and she’s really smart.’”

Trojan has used her playing experience to her advantage as a coach and has helped Temple succeed on the field early in her career. She helped guide the Owls to the American Athletic Conference tournament with an 11-6 record in her first season with the team.

Trojan has coached a number of elite players while at Temple, including three-time AAC Midfielder of the Year Belle Mastropietro and All-AAC selections Quinn Nicolai, Mackenzie Roth, Riley McGowan and Maeve Tobin.

“I was fortunate enough to come into a team where there were a lot of older girls on the team, so I was trying to figure out my coaching style and what I was looking to do and how to make my impact as a coach,” Trojan said. “I think Bonnie [Rosen] and our former coach [Jennifer Wong] did a really great job starting them off, so I, at the tail end of just being there for them and helping find some little skills and having those conversations with them.”

The players look to Trojan for guidance both on and off the field now that she has gained more experience on the sidelines. Her skills as a former athlete make it easy for current players to gravitate toward her, Rosen said.

Midfielder Erin King began her Temple career at the same time as Trojan and has been able to learn the game from someone who was just recently in her shoes. King has taken the mantle that Mastropietro left when she graduated in 2024 and Trojan has helped take the next steps as a lacrosse player.

“She has given me the confidence to go out and do the creative things that I can do,” King said. “Teaching me to be creative and to use the skills that I have and go off those rather than trying to make me do something that might not be one of my strengths, but really building on my current strengths and I think that’s really helped me.”

While Temple is having a down season this year, the team still feels Trojan’s impact on the sidelines. Her playing experience has guided her on the sidelines and she continues to evolve as a coach.

“I think she has learned how to really get the most out of players,” Rosen said. “She is willing to step in and try and find interventions that will help people play better, she knows how to put an arm around someone and make them smile and she knows how to push them and demand more of them. She started off as a young addition to the staff and she’s now invaluable to the program.”