TSG election season to begin March 21

08 March 2018 News, Temple Student Government
SASHA LASAKOW | THE TEMPLE NEWS

The 2018 Temple Student Government election season will begin on March 21 and campaigning will end April 3, TSG tweeted on Tuesday. The first debate is tentatively set to take place on March 22.

The TSG Elections Committee is accepting campaign applications for students who are interested in running for Parliament or TSG’s Executive Branch through March 9.

Students will be able to vote for next academic year’s TSG leadership from April 4 through April 5.

 

Alyssa Biederman
can be reached at alyssa.biederman@temple.edu Or you can follow Alyssa on Twitter @BiedermanAlyssa Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*