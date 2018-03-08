TSG election season to begin March 21

The 2018 Temple Student Government election season will begin on March 21 and campaigning will end April 3, TSG tweeted on Tuesday. The first debate is tentatively set to take place on March 22.

The TSG Elections Committee is accepting campaign applications for students who are interested in running for Parliament or TSG’s Executive Branch through March 9.

Important updates: For those taking part in elections, the elections season will start on Wednesday, March 21st and the last day of campaigning will be Tuesday, April 3rd. Voting will begin on Wednesday, April 4th and end the next day. — Temple Student Government (@TempleTSG) March 7, 2018

Students will be able to vote for next academic year’s TSG leadership from April 4 through April 5.