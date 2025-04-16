TSG launching survey to improve Disability Resource Services

As their term ends, the 2024-25 Temple Student Government administration seeks to close feedback gaps in DRS accommodations and technology upkeep.

Temple Student Government is launching a campus-wide survey to evaluate Disability Resource Services accommodations, with a focus on classroom accessibility and maintenance of assistive technologies, following ongoing concerns from students with disabilities received by TSG.

The primary goal of the survey, which will roll out in the coming weeks, is to strengthen the feedback loop between students, professors and DRS, particularly in areas where students have expressed to TSG miscommunications or current systems preventing accommodations from being effectively implemented. The survey has been approved by Temple’s Institutional Review Board.

“Students may not know who to report their issues to, or not necessarily have the time or energy to figure it out,” said TSG President Ray Epstein, a senior English and communication and social influence double major. “It shouldn’t be a burden on the student to seek out how to make their studies accessible. It’s a feedback loop error we really want to close.”

Accessibility on campus includes physical infrastructure as well as classroom and instructional practices. Temple currently has 165 automatic door controllers across campus, said Winford Hayes, DRS facilities manager.

In addition to contacting DRS directly to report errors, students can use a hotline that dispatches certified technicians within 24 hours.

An annual review process also checks every door controller across Temple’s campuses, in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. DRS maintains logs of reported issues to identify long-term patterns. After business hours close, their phone line also redirects to Temple University Police to ensure 24/7 support.

“In no way, shape or form should a door not be working on campus,” Hayes said. “We need to make sure individuals can get in and out of all buildings freely without any delay.”

Epstein, who has utilized DRS throughout her college career, said she regularly receives surveys from the office seeking feedback on similar topics, but hopes that the TSG initiative can help close gaps the current system may overlook.

One of the key goals of the survey is to collect feedback not only from DRS users, but from the wider student body to identify broader patterns that may go unreported.

“It’s not only about DRS’ ability,” Epstein said. “It’s also about what people are observing in the classroom. Having that third party accountability can be important.”

Commonly reported issues include pop quizzes that override scheduled testing accommodations or professors who refuse legally supported modifications, like allowing open-note or recorded test formats. Although these accommodations are documented and protected under federal law, some instructors may simply be unaware of their obligations, Epstein said.

“I think DRS is lovely, and that seems to be the general consensus,” Epstein said. “It’s just that there’s so many professors and DRS has to handle so many different cases. The burden ends up falling on students to essentially ‘narc’ on their professor, who may not even realize they’re not meeting accommodations.”

Sinh Taylor, a second-year master’s of secondary education student, said her accommodations were frequently dismissed during her first semester in graduate school, studying in the mastery of social work program.

In contrast to her undergraduate experience, where professors were generally responsive and regularly followed up after receiving her accommodation letter, Taylor constantly has to advocate for herself in the graduate program, she said.

One professor claimed her accommodations, which included recording lectures and accessing materials in advance, did not apply to their course and described them as ‘intrusive.’ Other instructors flatly refused to provide early access to course materials, Taylor said.

“Supposedly they’d never had a grad student that had DRS accommodations in my program,” Taylor said. “That just seems not real to me. Some professors were like, ‘We’re preparing you for the real world, and accommodations don’t exist in the real world.’”

Taylor ultimately changed her major and left the social work program altogether, citing the lack of support. She believed without proper accommodations, completing the program within the standard two-year timeline would have been impossible for her.

“I wish more students knew they really do have access to accommodations in grad school, because a lot of them don’t,” Taylor said. “I think it would be helpful if professors had more knowledge about how to interact with students who have accommodations.”

TSG hopes the data collected will be shared with DRS staff, professors and students alike to inform more inclusive practices across campus.

“The end goal is an all-around higher awareness,” Epstein said. “When you put language to a problem, people often become more aware of how to fix it. DRS is already full of really dedicated and willing people ready to fix these problems, we just need that awareness.”