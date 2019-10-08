TSG: Work out the kinks

Temple Student Government’s current administration campaigned on a policy of connecting directors with student organizations. Seven weeks into the semester, the policy is starting to take shape. TSG’s “out-of-office hours” initiative requires executive branch members

TSG’s “out-of-office hours” initiative requires executive branch members to attend student organization meetings once a week. The plan hopes to put a face to TSG.

The Editorial Board commends TSG for implementing this initiative. It is important to provide student organizations with a means of contact for questions and concerns about the university.

But TSG must hold its directors accountable. Leaders from three organizations told The Temple News that they were not aware that any TSG members were present at their meetings.

TSG should keep track of each director’s attendance by having them record the days they went to meetings, the topics they discussed and who they spoke to in the organization.

We understand this initiative is fairly new and that TSG is still working things out. We understand the instability of beginning stages, but we hope this improves over time, and every director will improve their outreach to campus organizations.