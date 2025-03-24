TUFF Fund dissolves as Temple moves NIL operations in house

The Competitive Excellence Fund will be founded in correlation with the impending House vs. NCAA settlement and will make it easier for Temple to raise money internally for NIL.

Temple Athletics is rolling out a new in-house NIL collective called the Competitive Excellence Fund that will be available for each program through the Office of Institutional Advancement, Athletic Director Arthur Johnson announced in an email obtained by The Temple News Monday morning.

The new fund will replace The TUFF Fund, which has been run by Temple alumnus Andy Carl since 2022.

“We are extremely grateful for Andy’s leadership over the past three years,” Johnson wrote in the email. “His passion and commitment have been unwavering. In addition, we are also very appreciative of the individuals and organizations that have contributed to the TUFF Fund over the years.”

The TUFF Fund has acted as the main source of NIL fundraising at Temple since its inception. The TUFF Fund being replaced by the Competitive Excellence Fund is a result of the House v. NCAA settlement that Temple opted into, which is slated to go into effect on April 7 if approved.

The House Settlement is a landmark change for NIL and college athletics as it will allow Temple to raise money internally and provide additional benefits to student-athletes, including NIL activations. It will also open revenue sharing to Temple as another way to provide benefits to student-athletes. Temple had the option to opt in or out of the settlement and it chose to opt-in.

​​”As a result of our decision to “opt-in” to the House Settlement, Temple Athletics anticipates being able to provide additional benefits to our student-athletes, including direct NIL activations,” Johnson wrote in the email. “If the proposed settlement being considered by the judge on April 7 is approved, this change will allow our partners in the Office of Institutional Advancement and all members of the Owl Club to engage directly with Temple supporters to solicit and secure funds for this new pool of benefits.”

The TUFF Fund will officially cease operations on April 7 and all donor-supported efforts will now go through the Office of Institutional Advancement or the Owl Club.

On March 5, former Vice President for Institutional Advancement Mary Burke stepped down from the position. In October 2024, Ed Stoner, director of institutional advancement for Temple Athletics, was let go by the department, The Temple News first reported. Replacements have not yet been hired for either position.