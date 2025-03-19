Two arrested after police stand-off on 18th Street near Arlington

One SWAT vehicle was spotted on the scene after a man barricaded himself in an apartment following an alleged landlord-tenant dispute.

Updated: 3/18/25 at 9:28 p.m. EST

Two people have been arrested after a man barricaded himself in an apartment on 18th Street near Arlington, The Temple News observed Tuesday night.

The man barricaded himself with a firearm in an alleged landlord-tenant dispute, wrote the Philadelphia Police Department in a news release.

The Temple News observed helicopters and a SWAT vehicle on the scene near the apartment. A barricade was declared at 7:36 p.m., according to the release. TTN observed the first man’s arrest at around 9 p.m. and the second shortly after.

Temple’s Department of Public Safety believes no students are involved so far, a spokesperson for the department told The Temple News. PPD is leading the investigation with TUDPS’ support.

A TUalert was sent to the students and staff at 9:27 p.m. stating that police have cleared the area.

This story is developing. Please come back for updates.