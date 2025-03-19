Two arrested after police stand-off on 18th Street near Arlington

One SWAT vehicle was spotted on the scene after a man barricaded himself in an apartment following an alleged landlord-tenant dispute.

18 March 2025 Breaking News, Featured, Public Safety
The Temple News observed two arrested on 18th Street near Arlington Tuesday night following the stand-off. | JADON GEORGE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Updated: 3/18/25 at 9:28 p.m. EST

Two people have been arrested after a man barricaded himself in an apartment on 18th Street near Arlington, The Temple News observed Tuesday night. 

The man barricaded himself with a firearm in an alleged landlord-tenant dispute, wrote the Philadelphia Police Department in a news release.

The Temple News observed helicopters and a SWAT vehicle on the scene near the apartment. A barricade was declared at 7:36 p.m., according to the release. TTN observed the first man’s arrest at around 9 p.m. and the second shortly after.

Temple’s Department of Public Safety believes no students are involved so far, a spokesperson for the department told The Temple News. PPD is leading the investigation with TUDPS’ support.

A TUalert was sent to the students and staff at 9:27 p.m. stating that police have cleared the area.

This story is developing. Please come back for updates.

Evelyn Blower

Evelyn Blower is the Temple News' News Editor. Evelyn can be reached at evelyn.blower@temple.edu.

