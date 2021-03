The robbery occurred at around 6 a.m. Monday.

Two men stole a cell phone from an apartment on 18th Street near Berks at around 6 a.m. Monday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The victim is not affiliated with Temple University, Leone added.

Campus Safety Services is reviewing video footage of the street and is increasing its overnight and early morning patrols of the area, Leone wrote.