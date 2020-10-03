Two Temple students in critical condition after falling from roof

The students were attending a party off campus on Bouvier Street near Montgomery Avenue.

Two Temple University students fell from the roof of an apartment building on Bouvier Street near Montgomery Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday, wrote Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News.

The students suffered serious head injuries and one was taken to Temple University Hospital while the other was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, 6abc reported. Both victims are reported to be in critical but stable condition, Betzner wrote.

The victims were attending a party with several other Temple students before they fell four stories onto the sidewalk of a back alley, 6abc reported.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to call Temple Police at 215-204-1234 or supply information anonymously at 215-204-6493, Betzner wrote.