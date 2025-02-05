Two Temple students on interim suspension, one charged following ICE impersonations

The Department of Public Safety has identified all three of the individuals involved in impersonating federal agents on campus.

Temple’s Department of Public Safety has identified all three individuals who impersonated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Unit officers on Feb. 1, wrote Vice President of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin and Vice President of Student Affairs Jodi Bailey, in an email to the Temple community Tuesday evening.

Two of the individuals were Temple students and one was a former student. The two Temple students are now on interim suspension and one has been arrested and charged, according to the email.

Philadelphia Police previously identified one of the students as 22-year-old Aidan Steigelmann, The Temple News reported. The names of the other individuals have not been released.

While one of the individuals has been arrested and charged, the investigation continues for the other two involved.

The email restated that impersonating an officer is a crime.

“We strive to provide a welcoming environment for all our students, faculty and staff, and we will continue to support the Temple community,” Griffin wrote in the email. “Additionally, neither Temple’s Department of Public Safety nor the Philadelphia Police Department have any reports of federal ICE agents being on campus.”