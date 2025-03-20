Upperclassmen, take advantage of Temple’s fun elective courses

A student argues that students looking to fulfill their free electives should consider fun course offerings.

When planning their schedules, many students typically focus on fulfilling major requirements and taking general education courses. However, Temple’s course catalog offers electives that can turn an ordinary schedule into an engaging, hands-on learning experience.

Depending on a student’s major, they can fulfill some of their required credits with these courses, giving students the option to pick from a wide variety of classes that may speak to their interests outside of their major.

Even when meeting with an advisor, choosing electives can be overwhelming because there is a wide range of courses to choose from. Students often don’t consider every option available to them and may feel lost through the class selection process without a recommendation for a particular class.

Instead of dreading elective credits, students should see these courses as an opportunity to explore new interests, uncover hidden talents and shape their future careers. Although elective classes fall outside a student’s major, they can enhance their understanding of their career path.

Jessica Julius, head of the Tyler School of Art and Architecture glass program, said her own academic journey and career path was altered by taking an elective course in college.

“When I took a glass class, I thought I would never major in it, that it would just be for fun,” Julius said. “Then after my first time taking glass out of the furnace, I thought this is magic; I couldn’t stop.”

Temple offers a variety of other fun electives as well, including film studies, dance and even courses in health and nutrition. Students should take advantage of the unique elective courses and programs offered at Temple, as it can introduce them to new areas of study and hobbies they may not have picked up outside of school.

Taking elective courses can boost a student’s GPA, while potentially inspiring them to add a minor or explore a second major, according to College Raptor, an online college planning tool.

Exploring classes that align with a student’s interests can encourage higher quality and provide a refreshing break from the more demanding workload of core major courses.

These classes not only provide an opportunity to relax and relieve stress but also help foster a sense of community, allowing students to connect with peers and professors while indulging in subjects they find stimulating.

Fun electives can also sustain student engagement with their classes throughout the semester, along with enhancing a student’s portfolio. Courses like introduction to photography, introduction to painting and introduction to glass are courses involving creative work that students can utilize for their professional resumes. Students can show a wide range of skills by diversifying their resumes through innovative electives.

“The creative problem-solving muscle is the most crucial thing in any field and it needs to be exercised,” Julius said.

Many courses within the Tyler School of Art and Architecture and Klein College of Media and Communication are open to non-major students, where students can unlock a new hobby within subjects like art history, photography, crafts, sculpture, journalism and more. Temple provides a full list of art courses open to all students, and Tyler also provides a list of courses available to non-major students.

James Calderwood, a senior film and media arts major, believes free electives can spark unexpected interests.

“I’m taking ceramics and I expected the class to be a freebie, really, but I ended up caring about it more than I thought I did,” Calderwood said. “I even come to the free studio hours on the weekends to practice.”

Elective courses can help students explore new fields and expand their skill set to complement their current major and help them develop traits to help them achieve their desired careers. With class registration for the fall semester beginning in March, students should start exploring enjoyable electives that can help them discover new interests and broaden their skills.

Temple’s mission is to foster a dynamic student community and create new knowledge through innovative teaching, research and creative pursuits. By taking advantage of Temple’s programs and interesting elective courses, students may improve their path toward self-discovery and experiential learning.

Sydney Humes recalls her experience finding a new passion after completing an electives course in her freshman year.

“I actually took news literacy my first semester by accident, and it made me more of a well-rounded student, and I was able to get a good start in journalism by taking that class,” said Humes, a junior film and media arts major.

Stepping outside of their comfort zone allows students to further their perspectives, affirm their academic abilities and build their confidence by experimenting with new subjects.

Temple students shouldn’t view electives as an obligation, but an opportunity for growth. By embracing the extensive selection of electives available at Temple, students can elevate their credit-fulfilling courses into enriching, memorable learning experiences.