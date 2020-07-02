VA will not prevent new GI Bill students from enrolling at Temple

The agency concluded that Temple had taken “adequate corrective actions” after allegedly violating U.S. Code 3696.

The announcement did not say how Temple and the other universities corrected their alleged violations of U.S. Code 3696.



Temple is one of five universities nationwide that the VA considered suspending new student enrollments for in March after alleging their sales or enrollment practices violated the law, The Temple News reported. The four other universities were American InterContinental University, Bellevue University, Colorado Technical University and the University of Phoenix.



U.S. Code 3696 prevents eligible veterans or students from enrolling in courses at institutions that utilize “erroneous, deceptive, or misleading” advertising, sales or enrollment practices of any type, according to Cornell Law School.



Temple’s violation was directly related to the Fox School of Business knowingly providing false information about their Online MBA program to U.S. News and World Report’s annual college ranking issue, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.



Fox’s false reporting caused their Online MBA program to be ranked No. 1 in the country for four consecutive years beginning in 2014, prompting investigations from Pennsylvania’s Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Education in July 2018, The Temple News reported.



Beginning in March, the department gave Temple and the other four universities 60 days to prove they had corrected their alleged violations, The Temple News reported.

The GI Bill allows veterans who served on active duty after 9/11 to receive educational assistance at both public and private universities, according to the VA’s website.