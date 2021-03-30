Voices: How did you spend the third stimulus check?

Clare Sykes
Freshman communication studies major
“I spent a lot of mine supporting small businesses.”
Disha Uchil
Second-year finance graduate student
“I am an international student. I didn’t get any stimulus check.”
Jackson Pepper
Sophomore economics major
“I didn’t get a stimulus check because I am pretty sure that I am a dependent on my parents’ taxes or how that works, but it would have been useful to get the money to pay for like books and school.”
Annette Luba
Freshman speech, language and hearing science major
“I mainly just spent it on clothes and like, jewelry and that kind of thing.”
