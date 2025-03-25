Vote for experience in TSG election

A student argues that students must vote for a campaign with realistic policies and previous experience in TSG.

On March 12, two campaigns officially announced their candidacies for the 2025-2026 Temple Student Government election — Temple Tomorrow, led by Lourdes Cardamone and Janeese Hochstetler, and TUnited, led by Yaam Malka and William Walker.

Temple Tomorrow is running on a platform defined by unity and increased student access to already available campus resources. Their policies include enhancing Temple’s safety measures, like refining the Temple Flight and walking escort program. Further, they’re pushing for measures to reduce student’s financial burdens, like making meal plans and textbooks more affordable and promoting sustainability practices like The Office of Sustainability and Cherry Pantry.

TUnited’s campaign is running on the prospect of transparency, improved quality of life and safety. Their policies include reinstating a student senate, consulting with other student governments across the city and working to establish a Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

However, nearly all of TUnited’s policies have previously been or are currently in place at the university by current or past TSG presidents.

Both campaigns have outlined key initiatives to improve Temple, but students should vote for Temple Tomorrow, the campaign with the most attainable goals and experience within TSG.

The two campaign presidents faced off in a debate Monday presenting their plans if elected and discussing key issues they believe impact the student body.

A moderator from The Temple News asked both candidates a series of questions, immediately followed by a student Q&A portion. Both campaigns addressed their stances on policies and shared their opinions on campus improvements.

Throughout this debate, it was exceptionally clear that TUnited has less experience with the structure and institutional responsibilities of TSG.

For example, the moderator asked questions regarding their campaign’s opinions on campus development and the ramifications these constructions may have in the surrounding community. TUnited’s Malka stated that the construction disturbs the community of North Central and the lives of the student body.

“[Klein Media construction] completely disrupts the daily life of students and community people,” Malka said. “I think working with the administration and advocating for the community and having people engage with community members to help build policies and work with administration allows them to have a voice that they currently don’t have.”

However, Temple has established the Office of Community Affairs and Engagement with the surrounding neighborhoods and community liaisons like Adrea Swan, the director of community and neighborhood affairs.

Further, North Central residents have spoken out with positive thoughts about the new Klein CPCA building expansion, The Temple News reported.

Having experience within TSG is extremely useful to understanding previous presidents, the process of passing policies and having constructive communication with Temple Administration.

Both Cardamone and Hochstetler of Temple Tomorrow have a history of working with TSG. Cardamone is currently the chief of external affairs, while Hochstetler was the deputy chief of communications during the 2023-24 school year. With this experience, Temple Tomorrow has the perspective and understanding of what it means to run a constructive campaign that will achieve meaningful change.

Many of the policies TUnited proposes don’t have a realistic end goal, like establishing a breakfast menu at the Chick-fil-A on campus and opening it at 7 a.m. Temple’s current Chick-fil-A’s in Morgan Food Court and the Howard Gittis Student Center are Chick-fil-A Express that have set menus and hours. Implementing a breakfast menu would mean training and paying workers more. With the menu expanding in an already limited kitchen, Temple would likely have to open a standard Chick-fil-A franchise for this to be feasible.

TSG works to improve campus life through initiatives, policies and programs that address student concerns like safety, academic resources, diversity and inclusion, mental health and university policies. The TSG election matters and students must care about the policies each campaign promotes. TSG is the official representative body for Temple students, advocating for their needs, concerns and interests to the university administration, faculty and the broader community.

From March 26 to 27, Temple students can cast their votes for the ticket they believe best represents their interests. The election results will be announced on Friday, March 28.

TSG plays a crucial role in representing the student body by advocating for their concerns, safety and overall needs to the university administration. As the primary voice for students, those elected to these positions are responsible for ensuring that student interests remain a priority in university decision-making.