The 13th Street entrance to the building was closed during the cleaning.

There was a flood in Speakman Hall after a pipe burst today.

The burst caused water to flow down from the first-floor ceiling and onto the stairs of the entrance to the building on 13th Street near Montgomery Avenue, wrote Charles Leone, the director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

Facilities Management and Housekeeping responded, Leone wrote. The entrance to Speakman was closed during the cleaning.