WBB forward Saniyah Craig transfers to Temple

Craig is the first transfer commit for Temple Women’s Basketball this offseason and should provide a rebounding boost in the frontcourt.

Former Jacksonville University forward Saniyah Craig has committed to Temple, she announced in a social media post Wednesday afternoon. Craig becomes the first transfer commitment for head coach Diane Richardson this offseason after losing a number of graduating seniors from last year’s team. She will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Craig spent two seasons at Jacksonville and earned All-Atlantic-Sun third team honors this past season. The 6-foot-1-inch forward averaged 11 points and 11 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season.

As a freshman, Craig averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game and was second in the ASUN in rebounds. Her efforts earned her a spot on the All-Freshman team and was named ASUN freshman of the week three times

Rebounding is Craig’s calling card as she broke the Jacksonville program record for rebounds in a season with 332. She also led the ASUN in total rebounds and ranked ninth in the country in rebounds per game.

Craig will be tasked with replacing forwards Anissa Rivera and Amaya Oliver in the frontcourt, who both just finished up their final year of eligibility. Craig will join forces with forward Jaleesa Molina to fortify the frontcourt for the Owls. Temple ranked sixth in the American Athletic Conference in rebounds per game last season and Craig will provide another boost on the glass.