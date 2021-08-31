What to know about Temple’s COVID-19 guidelines

Temple University will prohibit unvaccinated students’ access to campus and, potentially, cancel their enrollment if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the Oct. 15 vaccination deadline.

Students who have a medical or religious exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, must request their exemption by Sept. 17 to give the university enough time to consider the request, said Stephen Orbanek, a university spokesperson.

Temple was one of the last local schools to issue a vaccine mandate for all students, faculty and staff, except those excused for medical or religious reasons. The university is requiring students to receive their first shot of a two-dose vaccine by Sept. 10 and their second by Oct. 1 to reach full vaccination status by Oct. 15, The Temple News reported.

As of Aug. 27, roughly 85 percent of students living in on campus housing are fully vaccinated, pending verification from the university’s Data Verification Unit, Orbanek said.

Roughly 80 percent of all Temple employees are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 27, also pending verification from the DVU, Orbanek said.

There are 77 estimated active cases at Temple as of Aug. 27, according to the university’s case dashboard.

Mark Denys, director of student health services, expects Temple to have around 100 active cases by Sept. 1, Orbanek said.

Here’s what you need to know about Temple’s COVID-19 mitigation plans for the fall semester:

VACCINATIONS

Temple’s vaccine mandate came hours after the City of Philadelphia announced on Aug. 13 that all students, faculty and health care workers affiliated with any university in the city must be vaccinated by Oct. 15, The Temple News reported.

Temple must follow city guidance when it comes to mask and vaccine policies, Denys said on Aug. 11, two days before Temple announced their vaccine mandate.

“So, the city requires us to do something, we have to follow those requirements,” Denys said. “If the state requires us, you know, that usually falls right in line with the city, and we have to follow that guidance as well.”

Drexel University, the University of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson University first required vaccines in April, while Villanova University required vaccines in June, and the Community College of Philadelphia required vaccines in August, The Temple News reported.

Temple chose not to issue a vaccine mandate as early as other local institutions, because it wanted to take an ”inclusive” approach, like allowing people to apply for exemptions, Orbanek said. Because of this, the university only encouraged, not required, students to be vaccinated before changing course on Aug. 13.

Temple considers students fully vaccinated once they have uploaded a copy of their vaccination card to the student health portal, The Temple News reported.

Zoya Gayle, a junior English major, is excited about the university’s vaccine mandate, she said.

“I think it’s gonna make second semester just a lot easier,” Gayle said.

Temple will not estimate the number of students fully vaccinated against COVID-19 until registration for fall classes ends in September, Denys said. He expects Main Campus to have a highly vaccinated population.

As of Aug. 30, more than 883,000 Philadelphians have been fully vaccinated, according to the city’s vaccine dashboard.

MASK MANDATE

Temple announced on Aug. 10 all students, faculty and staff must wear a mask while indoors and in enclosed spaces, regardless of their vaccination status, The Temple News reported.

Temple chose to implement the mask mandate because research suggests fully-vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, and cases are rising in Philadelphia, primarily due to the virus’ Delta variant, Denys said on Aug. 11.

COVID-19 infections amongst fully-vaccinated individuals are rare, but fully-vaccinated people can still transmit the virus to others, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommended on July 27 that fully-vaccinated individuals wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

Temple students should also avoid crowded indoor spaces, according to Temple’s mask mandate announcement.

Temple will not hold many in-person classes with larger enrollment this year or they will be conducted virtually, Denys said. However, as of Aug. 11 there are currently no size restrictions on gatherings or social distancing regulations, he added.

Adeleke Goring, a freshman musical theater major, feels safe for the most part in all of his classes, but he wishes that Temple would provide guidance on what masks to wear and hold classes in less cramped spaces, he said.

“A lot of times you have to sing and do things like that,” Goring said. “For the majority of my classes I feel safe, but I always feel like we can improve.”

Temple will monitor the number of COVID-19 cases on campus, in Philadelphia and at local hospitals to decide if it will lift its mask mandate, Denys said.

TESTING PROGRAM

Students who don’t submit their COVID-19 vaccination cards to the student health portal must be tested twice a week for COVID-19 and are restricted from group gatherings, activities and university-sponsored travel, The Temple News reported.

COVID-19 testing for symptomatic individuals will be conducted at Morgan Hall, while the testing site for asymptomatic cases will be at Mitten Hall, Denys said. Fully-vaccinated students are able to get tested voluntarily at either site depending on if they have symptoms.

As of Aug. 30, there are 569 new cases and a five percent positive test rate in the city, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

CONTRACT TRACING

Temple’s contact tracing unit will be smaller than it was in the Spring 2021 semester, because the university anticipates having fewer cases, Denys said on Aug. 11.

Temple has temporarily hired an increased number of contact tracers because the university expects a temporary rise in cases during the first few weeks of the academic year, which will hopefully decrease by the end of September, Denys said.

Anna Stewart, a senior psychology major, hopes classes will continue to be primarily in person and is worried classes will move online if Temple doesn’t hold students accountable to its mask, vaccine and distancing guidelines, she said.

“I really really hope that sort of seeing campus in this like hybrid setup makes people want to be vaccinated,” Stewart said.

Denys thinks Temple will only transition to primarily virtual learning if case numbers in the city, at local hospitals and other universities increase. The university would also look to see if the contract tracing unit’s system is unable to keep up with the number of close contacts, he said.

The Student Health Services department had just set up contact tracing last fall, the large-scale asymptomatic testing was not yet available. Morgan Hall was in the early stages of becoming a testing site, making many of the processes, procedures, and programs inaccessible to the students.

“This fall we’re in far better shape than we were last fall, you know, last fall a lot of these things we hadn’t done them yet,” Denys said.