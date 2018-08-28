When the hearts are peace

28 August 2018 Creative Writing, Intersection

i am invited to speak with God

there is an oak tree near home with a ring of brick seating. droplets on chlorophyll & my blue jeans, a constellation

i take off my headphones. the reminders no longer rhymes but rhythms

“and not a leaf falls, but He knows it” [6:59]

& here another sign: i inhale the salt breeze
every day, i come here to listen to the silence
of my heart

i am invited to listen to my love

with this light, the sun becomes weary
the breeze echoes with sweet memories to come

alhamdulillah [all praise belongs to God]
only He & i remain under His tree
when the hearts are peace

“for indeed, with hardship there will be ease” [94:5]: His eternal promise

was a sigh turned to prayer.
& here, in this constellation
i am no longer a guest to my life but
stand at the door of gratitude

i am inviting myself into my heart  

Alleh Naqvi
