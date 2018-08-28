i am invited to speak with God

there is an oak tree near home with a ring of brick seating. droplets on chlorophyll & my blue jeans, a constellation

i take off my headphones. the reminders no longer rhymes but rhythms

CLAIRE WOLTERS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“and not a leaf falls, but He knows it” [6:59]

& here another sign: i inhale the salt breeze

every day, i come here to listen to the silence

of my heart

i am invited to listen to my love

with this light, the sun becomes weary

the breeze echoes with sweet memories to come



alhamdulillah [all praise belongs to God]

only He & i remain under His tree

when the hearts are peace

“for indeed, with hardship there will be ease” [94:5]: His eternal promise

was a sigh turned to prayer.

& here, in this constellation

i am no longer a guest to my life but

stand at the door of gratitude

i am inviting myself into my heart

