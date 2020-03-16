Where to find food for children and senior citizens in Philadelphia during school shutdowns

The School District of Philadelphia is offering two meals a day to youth while schools are closed for the next two weeks.

16 March 2020 CORONAVIRUS
The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center will host activities for youth Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until March 27. | MONTANNA BASSETT / FILE PHOTO

While public schools are closed from today to March 27 amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the School District of Philadelphia is offering up to two shelf-stable meals for youth Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at these Temple-area schools:

  • General George G. Meade School – 18th Street near Oxford
  • James R. Ludlow School – Master Street near 6th

A school police officer and other support staff will distribute meals to students and families on-site, according to the Office of Children and Families and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

Additionally, the following Temple-area recreation centers and gyms will offer one meal per child at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The sites will offer activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

  • Martin Luther King Recreation Center – Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 21st Street
  • Towey Playground – Howard Street near Berks

Here is a complete map of the sites.

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s six older adult centers, including the Martin Luther King Adult Center on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 21st Street, will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for meal service.

Colin Evans

can be reached at colin.evans@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*