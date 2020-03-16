Where to find food for children and senior citizens in Philadelphia during school shutdowns

The School District of Philadelphia is offering two meals a day to youth while schools are closed for the next two weeks.

While public schools are closed from today to March 27 amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the School District of Philadelphia is offering up to two shelf-stable meals for youth Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at these Temple-area schools:

General George G. Meade School – 18th Street near Oxford

James R. Ludlow School – Master Street near 6th

A school police officer and other support staff will distribute meals to students and families on-site, according to the Office of Children and Families and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

Additionally, the following Temple-area recreation centers and gyms will offer one meal per child at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The sites will offer activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Martin Luther King Recreation Center – Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 21st Street

Towey Playground – Howard Street near Berks

Here is a complete map of the sites.

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s six older adult centers, including the Martin Luther King Adult Center on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 21st Street, will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for meal service.