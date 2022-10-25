On Nov. 8, students will head to the polling sites to vote in the upcoming general election. Here’s where you can find polling places near you.

Where to vote in person

In Philadelphia, polls will be open on Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. and any voter standing in line by 8 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

Pennsylvania voters can use a search engine from Pennsylvania Department of State to find their nearest polling location.

Pennsylvania does not require voters to present identification to vote.

Here are the closest polling locations to Main Campus:

North Central Choice (PHA)

809 West Berks Street

Yorktown Arms

1300 West Jefferson Street

Bright Hope Baptist Church

1601 North 12th Street

Amos Recreation Center

1817 North 16th Street

Beckett Gardens Community Center

1410 North 16th Street

General George C. Meade Elementary School

1600 North 18th Street

Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School

1501 West Diamond Street

Midtown Parish United Methodist Church

718 West Norris Street

Penrose Recreation Center

1101 W Susquehanna Avenue