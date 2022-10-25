Where to vote in person
In Philadelphia, polls will be open on Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. and any voter standing in line by 8 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.
Pennsylvania voters can use a search engine from Pennsylvania Department of State to find their nearest polling location.
Pennsylvania does not require voters to present identification to vote.
Here are the closest polling locations to Main Campus:
North Central Choice (PHA)
809 West Berks Street
Yorktown Arms
1300 West Jefferson Street
Bright Hope Baptist Church
1601 North 12th Street
Amos Recreation Center
1817 North 16th Street
Beckett Gardens Community Center
1410 North 16th Street
General George C. Meade Elementary School
1600 North 18th Street
Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School
1501 West Diamond Street
Midtown Parish United Methodist Church
718 West Norris Street
Penrose Recreation Center
1101 W Susquehanna Avenue
