Who Temple Football could hire after dismissing Stan Drayton

Drayton was dismissed on Sunday after three years with the program. Here are four candidates to replace him as head coach.

Temple made the decision to end the Stan Drayton era Sunday. While the announcement of the former head coach’s departure wasn’t a total shock to most fans, the timing was.

The Owls (3-7, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) were just a day removed from an 18-15 overtime win against Florida Atlantic. Now Temple is looking for its third coach in seven seasons and one who can lead them back to their first bowl game since 2019.

The job comes with a long list of challenges that the next head coach will be tasked with fixing. Drayton was charged with aiding a program that was in desperate need of a new culture following the tumultuous tenure of former head coach Rod Carey.

Whoever the Owls hire will have to do a better job than Drayton in the recruiting space, and more importantly, on the scoreboard.

Here is a look at four potential candidates the Owls could pursue for their head coaching vacancy.

ELIJAH ROBINSON

Robinson is a slam-dunk candidate for the Temple job. He is currently the defensive coordinator at Syracuse where he coaches under former Temple defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who was passed up for the job when Drayton was hired.

He has helped the Orange defense that ranks second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in passing yards, giving up just 201 per game this season. Syracuse has seven wins on the season and is on pace for its best season since 2018 in Brown and Robinson’s first season.

Robinson spent time on North Broad for three seasons as the Owls’ defensive line coach under former head coach Matt Rhule. Robinson coached future NFL players like Haason Reddick and Matt Ioannidis at Temple before joining Rhule’s staff at Baylor when he was hired in 2017.

Robinson spent a year as Baylor’s defensive line coach before departing for the same role at Texas A&M. Robinson coached the Aggies until 2023, even serving as interim head coach when then-head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired. The Aggies’ defense was first in the SEC in rushing during the 2023 season, letting up just 108 yards per game on the ground.

Robinson, a Camden New Jersey native, has ties to the area, which would help him in the recruiting process. Brown stated during a press conference earlier this week that he wasn’t sure if Robinson would be interested in the job but Owlscoop.com reported on Monday that he is.

JEFF NIXON

Nixon, also at Syracuse, serves as the team’s offensive coordinator. He previously served as the Owls’ running backs coach in 2006 during former head coach Al Golden’s first season.

He has more experience than Robinson, with a 27-year-long coaching career spanning both collegiate and professional football. Nixon spent time in the NFL as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins. He also has ties to Rhule, spending the 2017-19 seasons as Baylor’s offensive coordinator.

He followed Rhule to the Carolina Panthers when Rhule was hired as the team’s head coach in 2020. He spent three seasons with the Panthers and was promoted to interim offensive coordinator when Joe Brady was fired.

Nixon’s offense at Syracuse averages 31 points per game, which puts them seventh in the ACC. His offense also averages the fourth most yards in the conference with 446 and has helped quarterback Kyle McCord transition in his first season at Syracuse. The former Ohio State quarterback has matched his touchdown total from last season with 24 and has 3,476 passing yards.

Nixon’s track record with running backs could help a Temple team that has struggled to run the ball in recent years. Nixon coached former NFL backs Lamar Miller and Reggie Bush during his time with the Dolphins. He also coached all-pro Saquan Barkley while serving as the New York Giants’ running back coach.

GEOFF COLLINS

Collins presents an interesting wild card in the Owls’ coaching search. He was the head coach after Rhule took the job at Baylor in 2017 and helped continue the success his predecessors had built. Temple made it to bowl games in both of Collins’ seasons as head coach before he left to take the head coaching job at Georgia Tech in 2018.

Collins’ time with the Yellow Jackets was less successful than his stint in North Philadelphia. In his three and a quarter seasons in Atlanta, he never won more than three games in a season and finished his tenure with a 10-28 record. He coached current NFL running back Jahmyr Gibbs in his tenure with the Yellow Jackets.

He is now in his first season as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator where he has seen mixed results. The Tar Heels defense ranked in the middle in the pack in the ACC in scoring, giving up 26 points per game. The unit also gives up 236 passing yards per game, 10th in the ACC.

Collins could give the Owls a boost in recruiting despite not being from the area. He reeled in players to Temple like current Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis and Washington Commanders linebacker Jordan Magee.

GLENN THOMAS

Thomas is another name to watch if Temple decides to keep the trend going of coaches with Temple ties. He currently is the co-offensive coordinator at Nebraska and was the former quarterback coach and offensive coordinator at Temple from 2015-16.

Thomas coached Temple players like quarterback P.J. Walker during his time on North Broad and was the offensive coordinator when the Owls won the AAC championship in 2016. He had stints in the NFL with the Falcons from 2008-14 when Mike Smith was the head coach, coaching quarterback Matt Ryan.

During his stint at Temple, his offenses averaged 25 points per game and aired the ball out for 252 passing yards during the 2017 season. Like Robinson, he followed Rhule to Baylor before moving to Arizona State with then-head coach Herm Edwards.

He has spent this season coaching freshman Huskers’ star quarterback Dylan Raiola. His Nebraska offense started the season hot, but has since slowed down. After starting the season 5-1, the Huskers lost four straight games.