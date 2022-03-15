Women’s History Month Community Resources

March is Women’s History Month, and there are plenty of ways to honor and celebrate it both on Temple University’s campus and around Philadelphia.

Women’s History Month, originally created in 1981 as a week-long celebration, became a month-long observance in 1995, dedicated to honoring the contributions and achievements women have made throughout United States history.

Here are some ways for students, faculty, staff and community members to celebrate and get involved this month.

Events:

Harriet Tubman 200th Birthday Commemoration

The Cecil. B. Moore Freedom Fighters will host a discussion about the influence of Harriet Tubman’s courage and activism. The Jubilee School students will also present short stories they wrote about activists who contributed to the fight for women’s rights during the event. The discussion will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, March 16 at 2 p.m.

Women’s Film Festival

Diamond Screen Film Series is hosting the Women’s Film Festival on Friday, March 18, at 5 p.m. in The Reel of the Howard Gittis Student Center. The festival will highlight films made by female writers, directors and cinematography students in the Film and Media Arts Department. For those who can not attend in person, there will be a virtual streaming option from March 18 to 24.

Art Fair

HERstory is an annual performing arts showcase and banquet hosted by The Office of Leadership and Development that celebrates women who are often overlooked in traditional Women’s History Month celebrations. The event will begin with an art market at 6 p.m. and end with a poetry recitation and musical performances on Wednesday, March 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Room 217 of the Howard Gittis Student Center.

Who Run It!? Women’s Art Showcase

On Saturday, March 26, Sunflower Philly will host “Who Run It!? Women’s Art Showcase” at 1725 N. 15th Street from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The day will begin with a free yoga class at 10 a.m., followed by live painting, music, poetry readings and guest speakers like Kali Silverman and Tiffany Jade.

Volunteer:

Black Women’s Health Alliance

BWHA aims to improve health care for African American and other minority women and their families through advocacy, education, research and support services. Individuals can apply to volunteer at their programs, health fairs and workshops, via their website, or in person at 1324 W. Clearfield Street.

Women of Excellence

WE is a nonprofit that provides temporary housing and prevention programs to assist women, girls and families reach their full potential. Interested individuals can volunteer their time in WE’s mentor programs, to help participants work toward goals and establish personal accountability, or their empowerment workshops that explore topics like health and wellness, communication, time management and personal development. To volunteer, visit their location in person at 2848-50 N. 9th Street, or contact them at 215-226-4999 or info@womenexcel.net.

Throw like a woman

TLAW supports institutions that assist under-represented and vulnerable populations through virtual workshops, training sessions, assessments and community building through work with nonprofit organizations. Anyone interested can volunteer to aid in leadership development, resource planning, performance management, recruitment and onboarding for nonprofits in the Philadelphia area. To volunteer, contact them at 267-728-4110 or email them at info@throwlikeawoman.com

Donate:

Women Against Abuse

WAB is a nonprofit that provides resources and support, like free legal representation to persons experiencing intimate partner violence, with hopes of ending domestic violence through their advocacy and community education like workshops and training. People can donate via their website or by check mailed to 100 S. Broad Street, Suite 1341, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102.

Women’s Way

Women’s Way is a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of women, girls and gender equity. Donations will aid in creating more equitable opportunities through educational resources, forums and workshops about gender, race and wages. To donate, visit their website.

Women’s Opportunities Resource Center

WORC promotes social and economic self-sufficiency for economically disadvantaged women and their families. They provide training, individual business assistance, incentive savings programs, job placement and access to business and financial resources. Donations can be made on their website or by check, mailed to Women’s Opportunities Resource Center 2010 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103. Donations aid in supplying loans to those without proper access to education and trainings to help people start small businesses.