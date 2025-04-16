“You have to rise above”: TUPD’s Woltemate reflects on 40 years in law enforcement

Edward Woltemate was a cadet at the Police Academy and Osage Avenue was burning.

It was 1985. The back-to-nature Black liberation sect MOVE, holed up deep in West Philadelphia, had come to the attention of those in power. Philadelphia Police Department officers erected barricades and hoisted heavy weaponry across several blocks of the neighborhood, intent on moving the group’s believers out of the building and into the waiting cuffs of local law enforcement.

But MOVE’s members had erected a makeshift turret of sorts on the house’s roof and stockpiled guns of their own. After several days of standing off, the city’s mayor OK’d a plan to firebomb the group’s unofficial headquarters. The smoldering shrapnel began burning the entire house, in part because the police department had told firefighters to let it. Eleven people — five children — died in the flames. And nearly everyone on the block found themselves displaced.

Woltemate watched much of this through the grainy, pixelated windows of TV screens in his profession’s local training ground. Months earlier, he’d been working with the Social Security Administration. But the notion of a career at a desk bored him; law enforcement offered variety, action.

That day at the academy, his eyes were, in fact, fixed on the coda to a decades-long identity crisis in local law enforcement: A belief, embodied in former mayor Frank Rizzo Sr., that the institutions of an industrial Eastern city served as soldiers and battlegrounds in an ice-cold war. Those Rizzo called “white ethnics,” huddled masses woven into the fabric of America despite thick headwinds of bigotry, stood on one side.

Many Black people in Rizzo’s Philadelphia often found themselves on the other side — singled out for punishment and violence in the name of law and order.

“I was kind of oblivious to the Rizzo years,” Woltemate said. “I knew they existed; I knew who he was.”

But he came to understand the police’s past through the eyes of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Rizzo-era veterans.

“We kind of didn’t—” Woltemate stopped himself. “All we knew going forward was: We’re here,” he finally said. “We’re in Philadelphia. We’re here to serve.”

Woltemate retired March 31 after four decades in local law enforcement — 23 with the Philadelphia police, 17 with Temple’s Department of Public Safety. By the end of his tenure, Woltemate was one of the most visible members of the force that bears responsibility for patrolling Main Campus.

When the national outcry over George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis sent thousands of protestors into the streets of Philadelphia, Woltemate was among those TUPD dispatched to Broad Street, pacing the wide-windowed office buildings and businesses of North Philadelphia alongside demonstrators. Woltemate also found himself on duty for the first-in-the-nation graduate student union strike in early 2023 and the public demonstrations against the United States’ support of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Late last year, a pair of motorists collided in front of The Liacouras Center on a Friday night; once the drivers were out of their cars, one drew a gun and opened fire in what police later described as a road rage incident.

Well after most school officials left their offices, there was Woltemate — trundling from street corners to caution tape, explaining to passersby why a two-car crash had closed a city block.

For four decades, this has been Woltemate’s life. It’s given him a front-row seat to the transformation of law-enforcement work: Rumors of misconduct and oral histories of confrontation long sparked distrust of police, but little in the way of authoritative records. But the rise of cameras and social media has, slowly, sheathed each dispute in flesh and bone.

“He started in law enforcement before there were cell phones, email and the internet was barely a thing then,” wrote Temple Department of Public Safety Director of Communications Matt Petrillo in an email confirming Woltemate’s retirement.

Information became far closer, far more readily available in the decades of Woltemate’s police work. Questions that could only demystify themselves with the help of a librarian can now be answered with the click of a button. Journeys that demanded printers and map skills now require little more than an app and a few snaking lines.

And the knobby little BlackBerry Woltemate remembers getting more than a decade ago birthed a million metallic children — everything from rectangles to wristwatches, engineered for comfortable communication and guaranteeing no one is ever again more than an arm’s length from work.

Police officers, in some respects, pioneered this way of working. Woltemate, more than once, received late-night calls involving deaths and disappearances during his time with TUPD. His wife learned to recognize the evenings when he’d leave on assignment and not return until the next day: The call would awaken them, and Woltemate would take it downstairs, he said.

In 2017, Woltemate helped lead Temple’s side of the investigation after a 26-year-old man lured a film student, Jenna Burleigh, from Pub Webb — a popular bar for Temple students just off campus — and killed her.

“Jenna was the same age as my daughter,” Woltemate said. “To see the manner in which she died, and how myself and my detectives were involved in the early part of that investigation — which was just a missing person — was really impactful.”

In 2023, a teenager from Bucks County shot and killed TUPD police sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald. Much of the force met the news with shock and grief. But someone still had to lead the investigation into what had happened: Woltemate.

“Again and again, that’s the role that police have,” Woltemate said. “When people are at their lowest, you have to rise above.”

The Palestinian cause at Temple slipped into the shadows after activists protesting the presence of military contractors at a career fair clashed, physically, with police. A photographer for The Temple News inadvertently captured Woltemate just past the melee, mouth slack as a phalanx of his colleagues hauled a keffiyeh-clad demonstrator through the student center’s rear doors.

Spectators, journalists and sign-wavers alike, phones out, guzzled frame after frame of career-fair chaos. It wasn’t quite as clarifying as one would think: TUPD and the largest of the antiwar groups, Temple’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, produced contradictory accounts of the encounter. News outlets and observers alike had to decide who to believe. Almost no one was happy with the results.

Woltemate couldn’t talk about Palestine, Petrillo said. And the protestors often find the political climate too dangerous to talk to the press about anything. Still, when Woltemate traded the dark suit he wore at the engineering fair for a hoodie and leaned against the wall outside a springtime teach-in, an Instagram account apparently run by pro-Palestinian students posted photos to its story accusing TUPD of intimidation.

Cameras, cameras, everywhere: Camcorders walking onto Los Angeles’ balconies in time to see the city’s police drubbing Rodney King at the roadside. Teenagers unsheathing smartphones as Minneapolis’s officers kneed Floyd against the ground. Body cams, illuminating Tyre Nichols in the Memphis, Tennessee night as an MPD “goon squad” beat him to death.

Few of these videos depict an officer restraining a colleague who draws an instrument of bludgeon or death. That police interests routinely lose battles to limit the scope of the public eye has nonetheless liberated their defenders. They say these videos cleave misbehaving enforcers from a righteous mass, dedicated to civic nutrition.

Yet law enforcement often sees itself as distinct from the rest of society, said political scientist Ife Williams, whose research touches on the relationship between the law and those tasked with enforcing it. There’s an understanding, across America’s culture, that the rules binding everyday people in their disputes and interactions simply don’t apply to the boys in blue.

“On the one hand, you’re being trained, yet it’s not entirely clear what you’re supposed to be doing in every situation,” Williams said. “In another sense, you’re being trained in terms of being isolated from the general society.”

If information’s granaries weighed the words of police and the public equally, the presence of boxy little HD cameras in every vest pocket and fanny pack would meet with hosannas on all sides. It does not. The data — the unique, abundant visual feedback made available by cameras and social media — is the rare cache of information technology that doesn’t force its way into the eyes or mind. It invites the viewer to see. It can’t force them to.

“Policing has been under a microscope all the time,” Woltemate said. “And that’s your realization as an officer. You don’t even need to know you’re being filmed. You always act professional, no matter what the circumstances are.”