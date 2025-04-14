Zion Stanford commits to Villanova

The former Temple Men’s Basketball guard entered the portal on March 25 and was the team’s second-leading scorer last season.

Former Temple guard Zion Stanford has committed to Villanova, he announced on his social media Monday afternoon. Stanford entered the transfer portal on March 25 and is the second Owl to commit to a new program, following guard Quante Berry, who committed to Memphis on April 6.

Stanford spent two seasons with the Owls, maintaining his commitment after former head coach Aaron Mckie was replaced with Adam Fisher in 2023. The West Catholic High School alumnus showed potential during his first season, averaging seven points per game, including a 19-point game against UTSA on March 13, 2024 to give the Owls their first American Athletic Conference tournament win since 2018.

Stanford’s playing time increased heading into the 2024-25 season and he became the number two option behind New Mexico transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr. He stepped into the main scoring role when Mashburn went down with a toe injury that kept him out the final month of the season. Stanford averaged 13.1 points per game and helped keep the team steady when Mashburn wasn’t in the lineup.

Stanford will now attempt to bring the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2022. Both Berry and Stanford transferred to schools that will play the Owls next season, and Stanford becomes one of the first commits on newly hired Villanova head coach Kevin Willard’s team.