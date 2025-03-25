Zion Stanford enters transfer portal

The Temple Men’s Basketball guard finished the season as the second leading scorer and recorded six games of 20 or more points.

Temple guard Zion Stanford has entered the transfer portal, his agent announced Tuesday afternoon. He was one of the most important players on the team this year and was expected to be the primary scorer if he were to stay on North Broad Street for a third season with head coach Adam Fisher.

Stanford only started in one game last season as a freshman but broke out this year and quickly became one of the Owls’ most prominent players. He finished the season second in scoring with 13.1 points per game, only behind guard Jamal Mashburn Jr.

Stanford found his groove this season and nearly doubled his points average from last year. He had six games where he scored 20 or more points and closed out the season on a high note, averaging 19.6 points in Temple’s final six games.

The Philadelphia native was versatile on both ends of the floor and averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He was crucial on the Owls’ struggling defense as he could guard any position.

The sophomore made his mark in his hometown, earning the Big 5 weekly honor roll six times. Stanford stepped up when Mashburn was out due to injury and gained the trust of his coaches to be the one with the ball at the end of one-possession games. He hit a game-winner against South Florida on Feb. 26.

Stanford is the third Owl to enter the transfer portal following guard Quante Berry and forward Dillon Battie. Temple will need to make its own trip to the portal to build back up its roster as it has lost seven players, either to the portal or players running out of eligibility.