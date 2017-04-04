Multimedia

Class: History of Global Soccer

The History of Global Soccer Class is taught by Professor Gary Scales and is modeled after the book How Soccer Explains the World: An Unlikely Theory of Globalization. The class focuses on how the globalized world can be better understood through the game of soccer by examining how soccer's past and present connects to forces and trends that have shaped history since the modern game's invention. The class teaches that soccer is connected to race, economics, empire, gender, and sport and thus influences the world.

