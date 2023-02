Toggle the dashboard below to track individual player stats from Temple Men’s Basketball.

Temple Men’s Basketball currently has an overall record of 14-9 and a conference record of 8-2. The Owls are 7-5 at home and 5-2 in away games. Toggle the dashboard below to access individual player statistics.

American Athletic Conference Team Stat Rankings

Points Per Game: 69.4 (9th)

Rebounds Per Game: 36.4 (9th)

Assists Per Game: 13.2 (9th)

Field Goal Percentage: 42.1% (9th)

Three-Field Goal Percentage: 31.5% (9th)

Free Throw Percentage: 77.1% (2nd)