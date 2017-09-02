Football | Sports | Video | Web Exclusives | Football: 2017 Season Opener Recap Sports editors Evan Easterling and Tom Ignudo recap Temple's loss in its season opener vs. Notre Dame. by Ian Schobel 02 September 2017 Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Name * Email * Website * Copy This Password * * Type Or Paste Password Here *775,271 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress Comment You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>