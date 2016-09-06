Community | Featured | News | Video |

Picnic Aims To Draw Community, Students Together

On Monday afternoon, about 50 residents, students and university employees met on a lot on the corner of 15th and Page streets for hot dogs, hamburgers, Siddiq’s water ice and other traditional summer treats. The Labor Day block party is now a collaboration between Campus Safety Services and the neighborhood. Campus Safety Services provides the food and the block captains organize the event by getting block party permissions from the city.