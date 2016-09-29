2 gunmen rob Fresh Grocer

Temple police said they are still searching for the suspects,

Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, two unidentified men entered The Fresh Grocer on Broad and Oxford streets wearing black masks and brandishing handguns, police said.

Upon entering The Fresh Grocer, one of the gunmen demanded that no one in the store move, Charlie Leone, executive director of Campus Safety Services wrote in an email. One gunman then entered the office where he took an unknown amount of money, Leone said. No injuries were reported.

Leone said that both gunmen exited the building and got into a silver Ford Taurus driven by an unknown third male. They exited the parking lot onto Broad Street and fled southbound.

Temple and Philadelphia police surveyed the area with negative results, Leone said.

Central Detectives is investigating with assistance from TUPD.

“We are viewing all the cameras from both Fresh Grocer and Temple University,” said Leone in the email. “Philadelphia and Temple police patrols will continue being alert for these individuals.”

