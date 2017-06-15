Cosby trial jurors deadlocked on Thursday

Jurors continue to deliberate three counts of aggravated sexual assault against Cosby.

Bill Cosby leaves a Montgomery County courthouse in July 2016 after his request for dismissal of charges was denied. FILE PHOTO | BRIANNA SPAUSE

NORRISTOWN, Pa — Jurors informed Judge Steven O’Neill they cannot come to a unanimous decision on any of the counts against Bill Cosby on Thursday morning at about 11.

After 30 hours of deliberations, jurors will head back to continue discussing the charges against Cosby.

O’Neill read the deadlocked jury instructions to the jurors Thursday morning. He told the jurors to not feel, “compelled to surrender your honest belief … because of the opinions of your fellow jurors, or for the mere purpose of returning a verdict.”

O’Neill told jurors to report to him if they reach a unanimous decision on some of the charges or if they remain deadlocked.

Cosby has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and could face more than ten years in prison if he is found guilty.

Cosby allegedly drugged and molested Andrea Constand, former director of operations for Temple’s women’s basketball team, in 2004. Cosby was a trustee at the time of the alleged assault.

