Dai returns to administration in newly created position

Hai-Lung Dai, the former provost, will now serve as vice president for international affairs.

Former Provost Hai-Lung Dai will return to Temple in a new position as vice president for international affairs later this year, Board of Trustees spokesman Kevin Feeley wrote in a statement Friday.

The statement added that the university hired a third-party law firm to investigate sexual harassment claims against Dai and concluded “that the complaint could not be substantiated.”

Vice President for International Affairs is a new position in the President’s Office. Dai formerly served in the office as provost and executive vice president before former President Neil Theobald dismissed Dai in June 2016 over a $22 million deficit in the university’s merit scholarship program.

The Board delivered a vote of “no confidence” in Theobald on July 12 and Theobald resigned a week later. Theobald claimed the Board voted in response to his refusal to cover up the sexual harassment allegation against the former provost.

In September, Dai filed complaints of libel and slander against Theobald and is suing for at least $50,000 in damages, according to court records. Lawyers for Dai and Theobald are scheduled to meet Feb. 3 for a case management conference, which will outline the logistics of the upcoming case, like a timeline or the possibility of settling through arbitration.

Julie Christie can be reached at julie.christie@temple.edu or on Twitter @ChristieJules.