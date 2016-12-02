Football program to stay at Lincoln Financial Field for 2018

Temple has accepted an option to play all home games at Lincoln Financial Field in 2018, while the university continues its feasibility study into an on-campus football stadium.

Redshirt-senior defensive linemen Avery Ellis (left), and Praise Martin-Oguike celebrate Martin-Oguike’s sack in the fourth quarter for a 34-13 win against Cincinnati in Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 29. BRIANNA SPAUSE | PHOTO EDITOR

Temple has signed an option for the football program to extend its ability to play home games at Lincoln Financial Field into the 2018 season, as first reported by the Inquirer on Thursday.

The current contract was set to expire after the 2017 season, but in August 2015, Temple and the Philadelphia Eagles reached an agreement that gave Temple the option to play at the Linc in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Under the current contract, Temple pays $1 million per year in rent to the Eagles, a figure that would triple if Temple accepted a proposed lease with the Eagles from 2018-22, university CFO and Treasurer Ken Kaiser told The Temple News in April. Temple does not receive any parking or suite revenue from its home games, but gets 10 percent of concession sales.

A feasibility study for a potential $126 million, 35,000-seat on-campus stadium as an alternative to playing at the Linc has not been completed yet. The Board of Trustees approved an additional $250,000 toward the study in July to increase the study’s funding to $1.25 million. A 15-member task force of faculty, administration and students has suggested alternative uses for the site including event space and a dining facility open to students, faculty and parents.

