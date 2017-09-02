Former student taken into custody in search for Jenna Burleigh

Police found blood and large amounts of cash and drugs in the former student’s apartment.

Jenna Burleigh has been missing since early Thursday morning, Temple Police said. | VIA TEMPLE POLICE

A former Temple student has been brought in for questioning after the disappearance of student Jenna Burleigh when police found blood, large amounts of drugs and cash in his home.

Joshua Hupperterz, 29, who last took classes in Spring 2017, was identified on local surveillance cameras walking with Burleigh to her house Thursday morning, the Inquirer reported.

Police searched Hupperterz’s home on 16th Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue under a warrant Friday night. Inside the home, they found blood near the kitchen sink, back door and on a trash can lid, the Inquirer report said. Police also found 10 to 15 “pillow-case size bags” of marijuana and $20,000 in cash.

Burleigh, a junior commuter student majoring in film and media arts, her last known location was around 2 a.m. near Pub Webb on Cecil B. Moore Avenue close to 16th Street on Thursday. Her family reported her missing later that evening. Temple Police, Philadelphia Police and Lower Salford Police have been investigating her disappearance ever since.

A neighbor told the Inquirer that they heard screams coming from Hupperterz’s house on 16th Street around 4 a.m.

Hupperterz was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police at a family member’s home in Lackawanna County, according to the Inquirer’s report. He has not yet been charged.

When Hupperterz was questioned by police, he had scratches on his face and a cut on his hand that he told detectives was from hurting his hand on a broken bowl he had in his house.

More than a dozen Philadelphia and Jenkintown officers and police dogs spent Saturday morning searching a home that Hupperterz’s mother and stepfather own on Cloverly Lane in Jenkintown, Montgomery County. Police spent part of the morning looking at a garage in the back of the house, the Inquirer reported.

Anyone with information about Burleigh’s whereabouts are encouraged to call Temple Police at 2215-204-1234 or the confidential tip line at 215-204-6493.