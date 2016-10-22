News

Police activity increases to control minors on Broad Street

A TU Alert was sent to students around 9:30 p.m.

by

Philadelphia, Temple and SEPTA police worked together Friday night to control large groups of minors that had gathered on Broad Street around Main Campus, Temple police said.

The minors were gathered “at different points along Broad Street starting fighting and then harassing students,” Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services wrote in an email.

“An increased police presence will continue along Broad Street and west of campus,” he added.

Police had been met with a similar scene last Saturday night, when minors crowded the corner of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. A TU Alert was not sent out that evening.

Julie Christie can be reached at julie.christie@temple.edu or on Twitter @ChristieJules.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

502,641 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

    This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

Here is some inline `code`.

For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>