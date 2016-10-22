Police activity increases to control minors on Broad Street

A TU Alert was sent to students around 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia, Temple and SEPTA police worked together Friday night to control large groups of minors that had gathered on Broad Street around Main Campus, Temple police said.

The minors were gathered “at different points along Broad Street starting fighting and then harassing students,” Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services wrote in an email.

“An increased police presence will continue along Broad Street and west of campus,” he added.

Police had been met with a similar scene last Saturday night, when minors crowded the corner of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. A TU Alert was not sent out that evening.

Julie Christie can be reached at julie.christie@temple.edu or on Twitter @ChristieJules.