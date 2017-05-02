Police arrest two for sex trafficking near Main Campus

A 14-year-old girl was held for two days and forced to have sex with multiple men.

Philadelphia Police arrested four people on Tuesday who are suspected of forcing a 14-year-old girl to have sex with multiple men for money over the course of two days near Main Campus.

According to a report from Philadelphia Police, the girl walked more than two miles from 20th Street near Montgomery Avenue to Temple University Hospital last week and told investigators that she had been “sexually assaulted multiple times by several males.”

The report says she ran away from home on April 23 and met up with Shaikey Copper, 18, from 8th Street near Hunting Park Avenue. According to the report, the girl considered him “a friend” and Copper told the girl “he had some work for her to do.” They went to his home on 8th Street where she was assaulted. Copper was charged with trafficking an individual, involuntary servitude, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and criminal conspiracy.

He then took her to the residence of Reggie Jamal Fields, 23, who lives near Montgomery Avenue and 20th Street. Fields has been charged with trafficking an individual, involuntary servitude, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, corruption of minors and criminal conspiracy.

Then Fantasia Gale, 21, from Latona and 32nd streets, posted an online advertisement that offered sex with the girl for money, the report read.

She was forced to have sex with several men over the course of two days.

According to the report, the girl escaped while her captors were asleep and walked to TUH.

Fields and Gale were arrested near Fields’ home near Main Campus. Police arrested Copper after searching his home.

Police also arrested Shawn Jackson, 23, from 12th and Cambria streets, and charged him with Rape, trafficking an individual, involuntary servitude, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, statutory sexual assault, simple assault, corruption of minors and criminal conspiracy.

Philadelphia Police are still searching for Angelo Romero, 24, from Worrell and Potter streets, in connection with the trafficking.

Julie Christie can be reached at julie.christie@temple.edu or on Twitter @ChristieJules.