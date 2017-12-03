Student found dead in off-campus apartment

James Orlando, a junior Fox School of Business student, was the second student to die suddenly this week.

Junior Fox School of Business student James Orlando, who was found dead on Saturday, is remembered by a friend in a GoFundMe page as a carefree and fun-loving person. VIA GOFUNDME

UPDATED at 6:32 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2017

James Orlando, a junior Fox School of Business student who was found dead in an off-campus residence on Saturday, was an initiated member of the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of Zeta Beta Tau, according to a fraternity official.

Orlando lived in the off-campus residence where he was found, said Laurence Bolotin, the executive director of ZBT’s national headquarters.

“We join the entire Temple University community to mourn the loss of this young man,” Bolotin wrote in a statement to The Temple News. “We send out deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

ZBT is not recognized by the university. Students are “discouraged from associating” with ZBT, according to the Student Activities website.

Junior Fox School of Business student James Orlando was found dead on Saturday morning in an off-campus apartment, officials said.

Philadelphia and Temple Police responded to a 911 call about Orlando on Saturday morning to a residence on Berks Street near 18th, university spokesman Brandon Lausch said.

Orlando was pronounced dead after police arrived to the residence, Philadelphia Police Officer Tanya Little said.

Foul play is not suspected, and Orlando’s cause of death is still being determined by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office, Lausch added.

“We are extremely saddened by the passing of James Orlando, a third-year business student from Reading, Pennsylvania,” university officials said in a statement. “He was 20 years old. We grieve alongside everyone who knew James and encourage all members of the Temple community to think of and pray for his loved ones.”

This is the second Fox School of Business student to die suddenly this week.

A friend of Orlando created a GoFundMe page called the “James Orlando Memorial Fund.” The page, created Saturday, has raised $500 of its $5,000 goal.

“James was a carefree fun loving [sic] guy, he cherished moments with his friends,” the page read. “He was always first to crack a joke to ease tension and the first to make someone feel welcome.”

Many friends who commented on the GoFundMe page noted Orlando’s caring attitude and love for his friends.

This story is developing. Check back at The Temple News for more information.