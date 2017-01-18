Temple renames School of Media and Communication

After a multimillion-dollar donation to the school, it will be named for Lew Klein.

The university announced Wednesday morning that the School of Media and Communication will be renamed the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication.

In a news release, the university credited the renaming to a “historic, multimillion-dollar gift” to the school from Lew Klein and his wife, Janet.

Klein is the namesake of the Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award, which has gone to prominent figures in the media like Tina Fey and Wolf Blitzer. He also taught at Temple for more than 60 years.

Klein’s donation is accompanied by “seven-figure” contributions from trustees Steve Charles, a 1980 alumnus of the school and the namesake of the Steve Charles Chair in Media, and H. F. “Gerry” Lenfest and his wife, the release read.

The release did not include how much was donated to the school.

The release added that the school will be formally dedicated later in Spring 2017 along with other events that mark the school’s 50-year anniversary.

“It’s only fitting that we recognize Lew…through the naming of the Klein College of Media and Communication in honor of the legacy he has built in Philadelphia and across the nation,” said President Richard Englert in the release.

