Top 10 News Topics of 2016

Construction workers lift a scaffolding support at the construction site at 16th and Oxford streets on Oct. 11. CONOR ROTTMUND FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Freshman theater major Kaytiona Golomb holds a sign at the protest of President-Elect Donald Trump, Nov. 9. | EVAN EASTERLING / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Hall of Fame men's basketball coach John Chaney embraces Peter Liacouras during halftime of a March 2013 basketball game against Virginia Commonwealth University. Temple honored the 1987-88 men's basketball team at halftime, during which several former players visited Liacouras in his seat. | HUA ZONG TTN FILE PHOTO

Subway and bus routes throughout Philadelphia have been closed since SEPTA workers went on strike on Nov. 1. HANNAH PITTEL FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Joyce Badolato, a Sodexo worker of 12 years, prepares a bowl of vegetables at Wok Star in the Morgan Hall Food Court on Oct. 14. JAMIE COTTRELL FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

President Theobald addresses the media after state budget hearings in Harrisburg March 2. | PATRICK CLARK TTN FILE PHOTO

Philadelphia Police officers mounted on horses stand on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Broad Street as part of increased patrol on Oct. 28. MICHAELA WINBERG | THE TEMPLE NEWS

About a year ago, adjuncts protested on Liacouras Walk to join TAUP, the university’s full-time faculty union. | KARA MILSTEIN TTN FILE PHOTO

The university authorized digging near Geasey Field, above, to see how deep a stadium could be built. | KAIT MOORE FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Neil Theobald (left), addresses the state legislature in Harrisburg in March. Hai-Lung Dai (right), speaks at the opening of the Science Education and Research Center in 2014. TTN FILE PHOTO | PATRICK CLARK / KARA MILSTEIN

Stadium – Temple selected Moody Nolan as the architect for a possible on-campus football stadium. In April, university CFO and treasurer Ken Kaiser explained the financial aspects of the stadium to the school’s faculty senate. Over the summer, the Board approved an additional $250,000 to be spent on a study that would explore the impact of the stadium. This brought the total cost of the study to $1.25 million. Dozie Ibeh, associate vice president for Temple’s Project Delivery Group told The Temple News in August that the study, which began in the spring, is still months away . In early December, Temple exercised its option to renew its lease at Lincoln Financial Field for the 2018 football season.

Adjunct faculty – After they voted to unionize in December 2015, about 1,400 adjunct faculty will be represented by the Temple Association of University Professionals. Now TAUP and Temple are negotiating a new contract that will include part-time faculty in the schools and colleges that teach undergraduate programs.

Mob attacks – A crowd of about 200 minors gathered on Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Broad Street for a Pearl Theater meetup organized through social media in October. The meetup quickly turned into violence when a couple of small groups split from the larger crowd and attacked several students and police officers. Students were shaken after the attacks and Temple Police upped security .

State budget – A state budget impasse that lasted close to 9 months, with Temple’s $175 million apportionment hanging in the balance. The uncertainty led to talk of losing funding for Temple’s health system and lowering the university’s credit rating . Former President Theobald and representatives from Temple Student Government visited Harrisburg, PA to ask lawmakers to resolve the impasse .

Peter Liacouras and David Adamany – Temple lost two former presidents in 2016. Peter Liacouras , the namesake of the Liacouras Center and Liacouras Walk, served from 1982 to 2000. David Adamany , who served from 2000 to 2006, died in November. He was known for continuing the capital projects that started with Liacouras.