Trial for man accused of killing Temple student to continue

Brandon Meade was arrested for the murder of Agatha Hall after her death was initially ruled a suicide.

Lawyers argued for a fifth day in the trial of Brandon Meade, who was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend and former finance major at Temple, Agatha Hall.

Hall, 22, was found dead Aug. 31, 2015 in her apartment on Park Avenue near York Street.

Her cause of death was initially reported as a suicide, but after investigations by the Philadelphia Police Department and the city’s medical examiner’s office, it was ruled a homicide.

Sam Gulino, the chief medical examiner for the city, spent more than an hour describing the different ways a gun leaves discharge when it fires. He said after examining the reports filed by the doctor who examined her body, he concluded Hall had been murdered.

“Ms. Hall died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, the manner of death being homicide,” he said. The entry wound was located at the top left side of her forehead, near her hairline.

Ann Marie Barnes, a firearms examiner with the Philadelphia Police Department, said based on the discharge, the gun was held between 15 and 22 inches from her head.

The trial will continue on Monday.

Editor’s Note: Sam Gulino’s name was originally spelled incorrectly as Sam Gallino. This story has been corrected to include the proper spelling. The Temple News regrets the error.