Alerts should be more timely

For the past two weekends, large groups of minors have gathered on North Broad Street. This past Friday night, Temple students were attacked by some of these minors.

Some students have posted on social media criticizing Temple Police for the delay in sending out its TU Alert on Friday night around 9:30 p.m.

However, the first group gathered on Broad Street hours earlier at 6:45 p.m. and the first of three assaults was reported at 8:30 p.m., according to a statement from Temple Police that was sent to students, faculty and staff on Monday.

The Temple News often hears students questioning why TUPD doesn’t alert them of certain crimes or incidents after they have passed. In those cases, the incidents don’t meet the requirements to elicit a TU Alert — which are reserved to alert students of ongoing, immediate danger to the community.

The incidents that occurred Friday, however, should have elicited a more prompt warning.

The fact that these alerts weren’t sent out in a timely manner left some students unaware of a potentially dangerous situation and may have furthered confused students about the actual requirements for TU Alerts.

Students should inform themselves about the protocol for sending out TU Alerts and only criticize TUPD when applicable. But TUPD should also work to limit confusion by being prompt in informing students of threats to their safety.