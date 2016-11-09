Stay healthy, extend support

Following Tuesday’s election results, we urge the Temple community to use the resources available to them and lend support where it is needed.

Following the outcome of Tuesday night’s election, the distress among members of the Temple community is tangible. Classrooms are either filled with heated discussions or silence.

We ask that the university make an effort to increase its access to counseling services for students. Mental health is more important than ever, and nobody should be turned away or have to wait too long because there are not enough resources.

Tuttleman Counseling Center has walk-in hours from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. You can also call 215-204-7276 to set up an appointment.

Temple’s Crisis Response Center, at Episcopal Hospital on Lehigh Avenue near A Street, is open 24 hours a day and can be reached at 215-707-2577.

Temple’s chapter of Queer People of Color tweeted that members of the group are available for support throughout the week and before its meeting Wednesday night.

Students, we ask that you use these resources, and that you keep yourselves healthy. We know many groups in our population are fearful and disappointed. Seek help — whether it’s just one appointment or ongoing meetings with a counselor — and support each other.

If the university doesn’t have enough resources or the specific outreach you need, look to the city.

The Mazzoni Center , an LGBTQ-supportive center, has counseling services for individuals. Call 215-563-0652 ext. 248 to set up an appointment.

Healthy Minds Philadelphia has a 24-hour hotline for anyone dealing with life stresses at (215) 686-4420.

If you feel that your rights are being threatened, please call the American Civil Liberties Union’s Philadelphia office at 215-592-1513.

We urge that Main Campus remains a kind, respectful, safe place for everyone.